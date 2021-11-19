Lowcountry High School Football (Week 13)
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 6:57 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Friday marks the 3rd round of the post season in South Carolina high school football. Four lowcountry teams remain alive in their quest for a state title.
5-A - 3rd round
Lexington at Ft. Dorchester
3-A - 3rd round
Oceanside Collegiate at Dillon
2-A - 3rd round
Barnwell at Philip Simmons
1-A - 3rd round
Bamberg-Ehrhardt at Baptist Hill
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.