SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Lowcountry High School Football (Week 13)

High School Football
High School Football(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 6:57 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Friday marks the 3rd round of the post season in South Carolina high school football. Four lowcountry teams remain alive in their quest for a state title.

5-A - 3rd round

Lexington at Ft. Dorchester

3-A - 3rd round

Oceanside Collegiate at Dillon

2-A - 3rd round

Barnwell at Philip Simmons

1-A - 3rd round

Bamberg-Ehrhardt at Baptist Hill

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gilbert, MacArthur, and Sheely.
Three arrested after prostitution, porn producing operation discovered at West Ashley home
.
One person killed, two injured following 2-vehicle collision near Summerville
Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
Archimedes Bernard Bateman II, 26, of Summerville, is charged with contributing to the...
Dorchester Co. school bus driver charged after investigation into inappropriate messages

Latest News

SC State Post 67-53 Win In Home-Opener Over St. Andrews
Seattle Seahawks defensive end Carlos Dunlap II (8) gets pressure on Indianapolis Colts...
Lowcountry NFL Update (Week 10)
Clemson defeated Temple in round 1 of the Charleston Classic on Thursday
Clemson, St. Bonaventure among winners on Day 1 of Charleston Classic
Four Bulldogs scored in double figures as The Citadel beat Carver on Thursday
Four Bulldogs score in double figures in The Citadel’s win over Carver