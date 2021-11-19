Lowcountry High School Football (Week 13)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Friday marks the 3rd round of the post season in South Carolina high school football. Four lowcountry teams remain alive in their quest for a state title.

5-A - 3rd round

Lexington at Ft. Dorchester

3-A - 3rd round

Oceanside Collegiate at Dillon

2-A - 3rd round

Barnwell at Philip Simmons

1-A - 3rd round

Bamberg-Ehrhardt at Baptist Hill

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.