Lowcountry NFL Update (Week 10)

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Carlos Dunlap II (8) gets pressure on Indianapolis Colts...
Seattle Seahawks defensive end Carlos Dunlap II (8) gets pressure on Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)(Zach Bolinger | AP)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 9:49 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
AFC

John Simpson, OL, Las Vegas Raiders - Played in a 41-14 loss to Kansas City

Alex Taylor, OL, Cleveland Brown - Practice squad

NFC

A.J. Green, WR, Arizona Cardinals - Had 1 catch for 4 yards in a 34-10 loss to Carolina. The Summerville alum has 30 catches for 460 yards and 3 touchdowns this season.

Robert Quinn, DE, Chicago Bears - Bye Week. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 26 tackles, 7 TFL’s and 6.5 sacks this season

Carlos Dunlap, DE, Seattle Seahawks - Had 3 tackles in a 17-0 loss to Green Bay. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 12 tackles, .5 sacks and 4 pass deflections this season.

Brandon Shell, OL, Seattle Seahawks - Played in a 17-0 loss to Green Bay

Javon Kinlaw, DE, San Francisco 49ers - Injured Reserve. The Goose Creek alum has 8 tackles this season

Brett Toth, OL, Philadelphia Eagles - Practice squad

Israel Mukuamu, DB, Dallas Cowboys - Inactive in a 30-16 loss to Denver

