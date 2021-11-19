Lowcountry NFL Update (Week 10)

AFC

John Simpson, OL, Las Vegas Raiders - Played in a 41-14 loss to Kansas City

Alex Taylor, OL, Cleveland Brown - Practice squad

NFC

A.J. Green, WR, Arizona Cardinals - Had 1 catch for 4 yards in a 34-10 loss to Carolina. The Summerville alum has 30 catches for 460 yards and 3 touchdowns this season.

Robert Quinn, DE, Chicago Bears - Bye Week. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 26 tackles, 7 TFL’s and 6.5 sacks this season

Carlos Dunlap, DE, Seattle Seahawks - Had 3 tackles in a 17-0 loss to Green Bay. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 12 tackles, .5 sacks and 4 pass deflections this season.

Brandon Shell, OL, Seattle Seahawks - Played in a 17-0 loss to Green Bay

Javon Kinlaw, DE, San Francisco 49ers - Injured Reserve. The Goose Creek alum has 8 tackles this season

Brett Toth, OL, Philadelphia Eagles - Practice squad

Israel Mukuamu, DB, Dallas Cowboys - Inactive in a 30-16 loss to Denver