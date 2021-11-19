SC Lottery
Orangeburg County high school evacuated for smoking AC unit

File photo of a student opening their locker at Ishpeming High School.(WLUC)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 10:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) -A high school in Orangeburg County was evacuated after smoke was seen coming from an AC unit, according to Orangeburg County Fire District officials.

The incident happened at Bethune-Bowman Middle High School, according to Orangeburg County School District officials. The school was evacuated but students are back in the building and safe, according to the principal.

Fire officials are checking all wings of the school to make sure other AC units are working properly.

