Police investigating man found dead near North Charleston Home Depot

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating after a body was discovered at a North Charleston home improvement store.

Officers say they responded to the Home Depot on Northwoods Boulevard just before 7:30 a.m. Thursday in reference to a man sleeping.

A report states that officers noticed a “pipe commonly used for drugs” next to the man and initially thought the man may have overdosed after attempts to wake the man were unsuccessful.

Officers say they noticed a “liquid substance” above the man’s head after retrieving the man’s identification. That’s when, officers say, they noticed the man had sustained a single gunshot wound.

Police say no arrests have been made in the incident.

