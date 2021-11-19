Police make arrest in North Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department has arrested a 45-year-old man in connection to an October shooting.

Sean Dimtris Brown was arrested Friday and charged with murder and possession of a deadly weapon in the commission of a violent crime, authorities said.

The charges stem from an Oct. 20 incident at the Economy Inn and Suites on Rivers Avenue.

Officers say they were dispatched in reference to a shooting where they found Reginald Hamilton lying in the parking lot. Hamilton was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers say Brown was apprehended by the Intelligence Led Policing Unit and the US Marshals Task Force.

He was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

