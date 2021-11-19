SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Police make arrest in North Charleston shooting

The North Charleston Police Department has arrested a 45-year-old man in connection to an...
The North Charleston Police Department has arrested a 45-year-old man in connection to an October shooting.(Live 5)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department has arrested a 45-year-old man in connection to an October shooting.

Sean Dimtris Brown was arrested Friday and charged with murder and possession of a deadly weapon in the commission of a violent crime, authorities said.

The charges stem from an Oct. 20 incident at the Economy Inn and Suites on Rivers Avenue.

Officers say they were dispatched in reference to a shooting where they found Reginald Hamilton lying in the parking lot. Hamilton was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers say Brown was apprehended by the Intelligence Led Policing Unit and the US Marshals Task Force.

He was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gilbert, MacArthur, and Sheely.
Three arrested after prostitution, porn producing operation discovered at West Ashley home
.
One person killed, two injured following 2-vehicle collision near Summerville
The Georgetown Fire Department responded to a fire at the Tuscany Bistro on Front Street...
Overnight fire heavily damages Georgetown restaurant
Archimedes Bernard Bateman II, 26, of Summerville, is charged with contributing to the...
Dorchester Co. school bus driver charged after investigation into inappropriate messages
Crews responding to a fire at a Georgetown restaurant Thursday morning were delayed while they...
Crews responding to restaurant fire stop to rescue trapped motorist

Latest News

Officials with Charleston County announced beginning on Monday face coverings will no longer be...
Charleston County lifting mask requirements in most government buildings
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Police investigating man found dead near North Charleston Home Depot
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Fourth arrest made in connection to prostitution, porn producing operation discovered at West Ashley home
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating after a body was discovered at a North...
Police investigating man found dead near North Charleston Home Depot