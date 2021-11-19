Ralph H. Johnson VA to distribute Thanksgiving meal kits to veterans in need

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care Center will distribute pre-packaged Thanksgiving kits to veterans in need and their families Saturday afternoon.

The event is taking place at their North Charleston outpatient clinic beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Officials say the meal kits will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis and will include everything needed to cook a full Thanksgiving meal.

Veterans will need to bring a VA or military ID with them for pick-up.

The healthcare system’s Chief of Nutrition and Food Service Margaret Bradbury says the event is a way to show gratitude.

“This is so important right now because we know families are struggling,” Bradbury said. “We are so grateful for everything our veterans have sacrificed for us. This is one small way to show our gratitude during the holiday season and give our Veterans an opportunity to have all the items they need to cook a Thanksgiving meal for family or friends.”

The Ralph H. Johnson North Charleston VA Outpatient Clinic is located at 6450 Rivers Avenue.

