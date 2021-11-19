SC Sec. of Transportation comments on federal infrastructure bill’s state impact

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The state secretary of transportation released a statement Friday on the impact the federal infrastructure bill will have on South Carolina.

Sec. of Transportation Christy A. Hall says the package integrates well into SCDOT’s 10-year plan for upgrading the state’s road and bridge networks.

“The bipartisan infrastructure package will enable SCDOT to boost investment in projects designed to improve safety, mobility and the quality of life for the residents, businesses and visitors in the Palmetto state,” Hall said.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation says the department’s 10-year plan has already incorporated the baseline funding in the bill, but says the package also includes additional funding above the baseline levels of approximately $250 million per year.

“In addition, the measure provides much needed flexibility at the state level, cuts red tape, streamlines project development and provides a reliable, stable federal funding stream for the next five years,” Hall said.

SCDOT says the extra money will go towards replacing or rehabbing 500 bridges, additional funding for safety projects and development in rural areas of the state.

Officials say they will now move forward with identifying and prioritizing projects to fit into the enhanced and expanded programs.

Hall says the higher federal funding levels will also require a higher level of matching state funds.

“South Carolina will need to dedicate an additional $100-200 Million annually in matching funds in order to ensure that our state does not leave any federal funds due to South Carolina on the table and to effectively leverage the massive discretionary grant opportunities that are now available through USDOT,” Hall said.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.