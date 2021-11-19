SC State Post 67-53 Win In Home-Opener Over St. Andrews

ORANGEBURG, SC—Sophomore guard Rakeim Gary tossed in a game-high 17 points, while Latavian Lawrence recorded the games only double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds to lead South Carolina State to an 67-53 win over visiting St. Andrews University Thursday (Nov. 19th) at Smith -Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center.

This was the Bulldogs (1-5) first win under first-year head coach Tony Madlock.

Deaquan Williams and Omar Croskey added eight (8) points, respectively while Croskey pulled in 10 rebounds in the win. Freshman guard TJ Madlock provided a solid effort at point guard with nine (9) rebounds and nine (9) assist.

South Carolina State dominated in every category including rebounds 59-29, second chance points (19-2), points in the paint (28-22), points off turnovers (19-13) and bench points (41-16).

The Knights (1-5) were led by Issac Klay with 18 points and Xzavier McFadden with 16 in the loss.

Next up South Carolina State host USC-Upstate Tuesday (Nov. 23rd) at home in a 7 p.m. tip-off in S-H-M.