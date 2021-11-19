SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

SC State Post 67-53 Win In Home-Opener Over St. Andrews

By SC State Athletics
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 9:55 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, SC—Sophomore guard Rakeim Gary tossed in a game-high 17 points, while Latavian Lawrence recorded the games only double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds to lead South Carolina State to an 67-53 win over visiting St. Andrews University Thursday (Nov. 19th) at Smith -Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center.

This was the Bulldogs (1-5) first win under first-year head coach Tony Madlock.

Deaquan Williams and Omar Croskey added eight (8) points, respectively while Croskey pulled in 10 rebounds in the win. Freshman guard TJ Madlock provided a solid effort at point guard with nine (9) rebounds and nine (9) assist.

South Carolina State dominated in every category including rebounds 59-29, second chance points (19-2), points in the paint (28-22), points off turnovers (19-13) and bench points (41-16).

The Knights (1-5) were led by Issac Klay with 18 points and Xzavier McFadden with 16 in the loss.

Next up South Carolina State host USC-Upstate Tuesday (Nov. 23rd) at home in a 7 p.m. tip-off in S-H-M.

Most Read

Gilbert, MacArthur, and Sheely.
Three arrested after prostitution, porn producing operation discovered at West Ashley home
.
One person killed, two injured following 2-vehicle collision near Summerville
The Georgetown Fire Department responded to a fire at the Tuscany Bistro on Front Street...
Overnight fire heavily damages Georgetown restaurant
Archimedes Bernard Bateman II, 26, of Summerville, is charged with contributing to the...
Dorchester Co. school bus driver charged after investigation into inappropriate messages
Crews responding to a fire at a Georgetown restaurant Thursday morning were delayed while they...
Crews responding to restaurant fire stop to rescue trapped motorist

Latest News

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Carlos Dunlap II (8) gets pressure on Indianapolis Colts...
Lowcountry NFL Update (Week 10)
Clemson defeated Temple in round 1 of the Charleston Classic on Thursday
Clemson, St. Bonaventure among winners on Day 1 of Charleston Classic
Four Bulldogs scored in double figures as The Citadel beat Carver on Thursday
Four Bulldogs score in double figures in The Citadel’s win over Carver
South Carolina moves to 3-1 with a win over UAB on Thursday
South Carolina holds off UAB from the free-throw line, 66-63