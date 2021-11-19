Sims lifts UNC Wilmington over Coastal Carolina 65-53

WILMINGTON, N.C. -- — Jaylen Sims came off the bench to score 13 points and grab eight rebounds to spark UNC Wilmington to a 65-53 victory over Coastal Carolina in nonconference play on Thursday night.

Shykeim Phillips had 11 points for the Seahawks (2-2), while Trazarien White scored 10.

Vince Cole had 12 points for the Chanticleers (1-1). Essam Mostafa added 11 points and 11 rebounds, while Rudi Williams scored 10.