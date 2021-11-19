SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Sims lifts UNC Wilmington over Coastal Carolina 65-53

Coastal Carolina dropped to 1-1 on the season with a loss at UNC Wilmington on Thursday
Coastal Carolina dropped to 1-1 on the season with a loss at UNC Wilmington on Thursday(UNCW Athletics)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 12:30 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. -- — Jaylen Sims came off the bench to score 13 points and grab eight rebounds to spark UNC Wilmington to a 65-53 victory over Coastal Carolina in nonconference play on Thursday night.

Shykeim Phillips had 11 points for the Seahawks (2-2), while Trazarien White scored 10.

Vince Cole had 12 points for the Chanticleers (1-1). Essam Mostafa added 11 points and 11 rebounds, while Rudi Williams scored 10.

Most Read

Gilbert, MacArthur, and Sheely.
Three arrested after prostitution, porn producing operation discovered at West Ashley home
.
One person killed, two injured following 2-vehicle collision near Summerville
The Georgetown Fire Department responded to a fire at the Tuscany Bistro on Front Street...
Overnight fire heavily damages Georgetown restaurant
Archimedes Bernard Bateman II, 26, of Summerville, is charged with contributing to the...
Dorchester Co. school bus driver charged after investigation into inappropriate messages
Crews responding to a fire at a Georgetown restaurant Thursday morning were delayed while they...
Crews responding to restaurant fire stop to rescue trapped motorist

Latest News

Four Bulldogs scored in double figures as The Citadel beat Carver on Thursday
Four Bulldogs score in double figures in The Citadel’s win over Carver
South Carolina moves to 3-1 with a win over UAB on Thursday
South Carolina holds off UAB from the free-throw line, 66-63
Top ranked South Carolina defeated Clemson on Wednesday
Henderson, Cooke help No. 1 Gamecocks beat Clemson 76-45
VIDEO: Stingrays snap home losing streak, top Everblades
Stingrays offense goes dormant in loss to Norfolk