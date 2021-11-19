SC Lottery
Some Seabrook Island residents call for cap on short-term rentals

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SEABROOK ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - An ongoing battle over short-term rentals is brewing on Seabrook Island where homeowners say uncontrolled growth of properties is affecting their quality of life.

Some homeowners say although they do not want to end short-term rentals on the island, the effects of recent growth have prompted them to call for a cap on short-term rentals. Homeowners say that growth means less parking on the island and being unable to use the island’s facilities and amenities like restaurants and pools.

Seabrook Island Mayor John Gregg says a petition from those calling for a cap has been sent to a committee, which will conduct a factual inquiry and then report to town council with recommendations.

“The object for the ad hoc committee was to identify inquiries of factual matters that could inform council as it considers whether or not it is warranted to do further regulation,” Gregg said.

Ultimately, the homeowners say they want to work with the town on resolving the issues.

