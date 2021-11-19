SC Lottery
South Carolina holds off UAB from the free-throw line, 66-63

South Carolina moves to 3-1 with a win over UAB on Thursday
South Carolina moves to 3-1 with a win over UAB on Thursday(South Carolina Athletics)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 12:38 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) -- Devin Carter hit two free throws with two seconds left and South Carolina held off UAB to earn a 66-63 win Thursday night, handing the Blazers their first loss in four games.

James Reese V hit a 3-pointer with just under three minutes left to put the Gamecocks in front by five, 62-57, but UAB battled back behind two free throws from Michael Ertel and two more from Jordan Walker with 1:02 left. Walker missed a layup with :06 left and Carter drew the foul and made both free throws to make it 64-61. Walker hit two free throws to make it a one-point game, 64-63, and Carter drew the foul on the inbounds pass and closed the game out at the line.

Erik Stevenson finished with 15 points to lead South Carolina (3-1) but fouled out with 1:44 left. Reese added 14 points, Wildens Leveque 13 and Carter contributed 12 points off the bench, hitting 6 of 10 from the free-throw line.

Walker paced UAB with 15 points, dished three assists and collected four steals. Quan Jackson and Ertel each added 12 points.

KEY STATS

> South Carolina was stout on defense from start to finish on Thursday night, holding UAB to 34 percent shooting (21-for-61).

NOTABLES

> South Carolina rookie guard Devin Carter was in double figures for the Gamecocks for the second straight game, scoring 12 behind a 3-of-6 performance from the field, and connecting on 6-of-10 at the free throw line. Carter was 4-of-4 from the line in the final five seconds of play to seal the win.

> Senior guard Erik Stevenson hit a season high three 3-pointers in the win. He finished with 15 points and a steal vs. the Blazers.

> For the second straight game, graduate guard James Reese V hit four 3-pointers. Over his last two games he is 8-of-14 (57.1%) from beyond the arc.

> Junior forward Wildens Leveque connected on a career high seven free throws in the win vs. UAB. He finished 7-of-8 from the line, and scored 13 points overall.

UP NEXT

Carolina continues its homestand next Tuesday, Nov. 23, when Wofford visits Colonial Life Arena. Tip time vs. the Terriers is set for 7 p.m. ET. Dave Weinstein (play-by-play) and John Williams (analyst) will have the SEC Network+ broadcast.

