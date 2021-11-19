SC Lottery
State grand jury issues indictments against Alex Murdaugh

The state attorney general’s office announced indictments against former Lowcountry attorney...
The state attorney general's office announced indictments against former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh Friday.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 11:27 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The state attorney general’s office announced indictments against former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh Friday.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson says the South Carolina State Grand Jury issued five indictments totaling 27 counts. The indictments charge Murdaugh with four counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent, seven counts of obtaining signature or property by false pretenses, seven counts of money laundering, eight counts of computer crimes and one count of forgery.

The charges come from five different counties in South Carolina with respect to alleged schemes the Murdaugh tried to “defraud victims of and therefore launder” more than $3 million.

