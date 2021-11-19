UofSC to continue tuition freeze for 4th straight year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The University of South Carolina announced Friday plans to freeze tuition systemwide for the 2022-23 academic year.

That would be the fourth year in a row the university will hold tuition a tthe same rate.

Such plans are typically announced in June when university budgets are finalized. But Interim President Harris Pastides said announcing the plan now will help students and families better plan for their future.

“The global pandemic has led to prolonged budget uncertainty for many South Carolina families,” Pastides said. “I hope that we can give some comfort to both current and future students that we recognize these challenges and that our institution is committed to offering affordable degree programs.”

On the Columbia campus, undergraduate tuition will remain $6,344 per semester for in-state resident students and $16,964 for non-resident students, although most students will pay less thanks to widely available need and merit-based scholarships, the university said in a release. About half of UofSC students graduate with zero debt compared to about 30 percent nationally.

For more information about paying for college, visit UofSC’s tuition and aid page.

UofSC was named a Best Value School in the 2022 U.S. News and World Report rankings and is listed as one of Kiplinger’s Best Values in Public Colleges.

