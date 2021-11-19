SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

UofSC to continue tuition freeze for 4th straight year

On the Columbia campus, undergraduate tuition will remain $6,344 per semester for in-state...
On the Columbia campus, undergraduate tuition will remain $6,344 per semester for in-state resident students and $16,964 for non-resident students, although most students will pay less thanks to widely available need and merit-based scholarships, the university said in a release.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The University of South Carolina announced Friday plans to freeze tuition systemwide for the 2022-23 academic year.

That would be the fourth year in a row the university will hold tuition a tthe same rate.

Such plans are typically announced in June when university budgets are finalized. But Interim President Harris Pastides said announcing the plan now will help students and families better plan for their future.

“The global pandemic has led to prolonged budget uncertainty for many South Carolina families,” Pastides said. “I hope that we can give some comfort to both current and future students that we recognize these challenges and that our institution is committed to offering affordable degree programs.”

On the Columbia campus, undergraduate tuition will remain $6,344 per semester for in-state resident students and $16,964 for non-resident students, although most students will pay less thanks to widely available need and merit-based scholarships, the university said in a release. About half of UofSC students graduate with zero debt compared to about 30 percent nationally.

For more information about paying for college, visit UofSC’s tuition and aid page.

UofSC was named a Best Value School in the 2022 U.S. News and World Report rankings and is listed as one of Kiplinger’s Best Values in Public Colleges.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gilbert, MacArthur, and Sheely.
Three arrested after prostitution, porn producing operation discovered at West Ashley home
.
One person killed, two injured following 2-vehicle collision near Summerville
Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
Archimedes Bernard Bateman II, 26, of Summerville, is charged with contributing to the...
Dorchester Co. school bus driver charged after investigation into inappropriate messages

Latest News

Hanahan High School donated 2,500 items and a check to the Ronald McDonald House in Charleston.
Hanahan High donates thousands of items to Ronald McDonald House
The state attorney general’s office announced indictments against former Lowcountry attorney...
SC grand jury issues indictments totaling 27 counts against Alex Murdaugh
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Hanahan High donates thousands of items to Ronald McDonald House
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: SC grand jury issues indictments, totaling 27 counts, against Alex Murdaugh
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Jury finds Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty on all charges in Wisconsin murder trial