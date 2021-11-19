SC Lottery
Vaccine mandate deadline looms for many local employees

By Lisa Weismann
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 6:36 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With just a few days remaining before the deadline to get a COVID-19 vaccine, many city employees in Charleston and North Charleston have yet to receive a vaccine or submit an exemption request.

According to a Charleston city spokesperson, 90 percent of employees are vaccinated, and 9 percent have a religious or medical exemption. Twelve employees are not currently compliant.  The city’s deadline is Monday.

The City of North Charleston extended its mandate deadline to Dec. 3 for a first dose, and Dec. 15 for a second dose. Employees who do not submit a completed vaccination card by Dec. 30, they will be “subject to discharge from employment.” 

North Charleston spokesman Ryan Johnson said the deadline was extended from Nov. 19 as the city waited for rulings from federal court.

North Charleston reports that 110 of their employees submitted paperwork for an exemption; 36 were approved for religious reasons, medical reasons, or for a medical extension, and 74 were denied.

The deadline for employees of Charleston County to be vaccinated was Nov. 7.  The county reports that 99 percent of its employees complied with the mandate, while six employees did not.

