Victim believes son’s fight with bully at school led to West Ashley shooting

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A West Ashley woman recovering from injuries she suffered in a shooting at her home says she thinks too little progress is being made in the police investigation.

It has been nearly a month since Nicole Simmons has set foot into her West Ashley home near Savannah Highway and Wappoo Road. A bullet hole in her window is just one example of the reason she has stayed away. Around the rest of the house, there are dozens more bullet holes, leaving Simmons worrying that her life and the lives her family are still in danger.

Simmons is walking with a cane, the result of shots fired into her home that struck her as she slept at approximately 3 a.m. on Oct. 23.

“I rolled over and fell to the floor, realized I was hit two times,” she said.

Simmons was wounded in the arm and leg. She says her two sons and 74-year-old mother, who were also in the home, had to duck for cover.

“Whoever wanted to do this wanted to kill my son, and they wanted to kill everyone in this home because they did not care where they shot,” she said.

Simmons says she doesn’t believe the shooting was random. She believes it stems from a fight her son got into with a bully at school.

“I got photos of the child that he fought, the things that he was saying and pictures of them holding guns,” Simmons said. “Once I saw that, the shooting happened.”

A bullet hole inside the home shows the damage from the Oct. 23 shooting in West Ashley.
A bullet hole inside the home shows the damage from the Oct. 23 shooting in West Ashley. The victim suffered gunshot wounds to an arm and a leg. Her sons and her mother were also inside the home at the time of the shooting.(Live 5)

Charleston Police are continuing to investigate the shooting.

“All possible leads are being followed up on,” Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said. “Of course, the investigators work on facts, evidence and what they encounter during the course of the investigation, so that’s exactly what they’re doing.”

But Simmons says she wants more to be done.

“We are hurting. We are suffering. For [police]to just lay back and say, ‘This is just another shooting of these children. We’ll put that on the back burner now.’ I won’t be put that on the back burner. I will be heard,” Simmons says.

Police say because the investigation is still active, they cannot release further details.

Simmons, meanwhile, says it will take a lot of time for her and her family to heal both physically and emotionally.

