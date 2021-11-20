SC Lottery
City of Beaufort installs tidal gauge

By Steven Ardary
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 6:54 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Beaufort installed a dedicated tidal gauge this week.

The gauge, installed at Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park, is part of a project to provide real-time water level data, tide predictions and flooding alerts to coastal communities.

The city says the gauge is part of a project sponsored by the American Shore and Beach Preservation Association to fill the current gap between tidal stations operated by the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration. Currently, the closest NOAA stations to the city are in Fort Pulaski, Ga., and Charleston.

City officials say the city’s cost for the project was $500 after the South Carolina Sea Grant Consortium helped facilitate a grant proposal to fund the sensors.

City Manager Bill Prokop says the new tidal gauge is an asset to the city.

“Having this real-time ability to monitor tides is a big asset for the City of Beaufort,” Prokop said.

American Shore and Beach Preservation Association Science Director Dr. Nicole Elko says the demand for local data has exceeded expectations.

“Community demand for local water-level data has exceeded expectations,” Elko said. “Managers have elected to install sensors on their marsh shorelines, where chronic and episodic flooding is most severe.”

New sensors have also been installed at Port Royal Maritime Center and Edisto Beach with plans to install one on Hilton Head Island.

