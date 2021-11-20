Dozens of bikers turn out for “Cross the Cut” bicycle advocacy ride

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - More than 100 bicyclists of all ages hit the road Saturday for the “Cross the Cut” bike ride.

The ride was hosted by Charleston Moves, a non-profit that advocates for better bike, pedestrian and public transit systems in Charleston County.

Organizers said Saturday’s ride was meant to draw attention to the need for improved bike and pedestrian paths across the Wappoo Cut Bridge.

They said they hope the turnout at the event shows leaders that improved safety on the bridge should be a priority, especially when there are so many other projects in the works on both sides of the bridge.

“You’ve got the new Ashley River bike/ped bridge coming that will connect to the greenway and bikeway. This bridge should connect to that bridge and the greenway and bikeway as well,” Katie Zimmerman, with Charleston Moves, said. “There’s also a number of projects in the works on the James Island side of the bridge for safer biking and walking that will connect up to the bridge. So either side is, sort of, building up nicely and then there’s this very short gap that can be deadly.”

If you would like to get involved with Charleston Moves or show your support of the need for improved bike and pedestrian facilities at the Wappoo Cut Bridge, visit the Charleston Moves website.

