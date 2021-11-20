SC Lottery
Goose Creek students host canned food drive, donate more than 9,000 canned goods

Students at Westview were able to donate over 9,000 canned goods in 10 days
Students at Westview were able to donate over 9,000 canned goods in 10 days
By Landon Boozer
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 6:49 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Students at a Goose Creek elemetary school held a food drive last week and were able to donate thousands of canned goods.

Students at Westview along were able to collect and donate 9,004 canned goods in 10 days.

The students at the school are sorted into four houses. Two of the houses, Altruismo and Amistad, decided to hold a canned food drive. The students chose two charities

The goods were picked up by Helping Hands on Friday and delivered to Charleston Uplift on Thursday.

