Llewellyn carries The Citadel to 24-21 win over Chattanooga

The Citadel Football
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 6:53 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Sam Llewellyn broke free for a 57-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to give The Citadel a 24-21 come-from-behind win over Chattanooga in the season finale Saturday.

The Bulldogs finished the season with back-to-back wins. Chattanooga had the Southern Conference’s automatic berth into the FCS playoffs within their grasp before losing back-to-back games to end the regular season.

Ailym Ford ran for two touchdown in the final 2:15 of the second quarter to put the Mocs ahead 21-14, but they were shut out in the second half.

Colby Kinter kicked a 37-yard field goal in the third quarter to make it a 21-17 deficit and Llewellyn, a reserve fullback whose last carry was on September 18, scored to put The Citadel on top with 6:10 left.

Jaylan Adams ran for a touchdown and tossed a nine-yard touchdown pass to Summie Carlay, a converted offensive tackle who had never caught a pass. Adams finished with 28 carries for 116 yards to lead the Bulldogs (4-7, 3-5).

Tyrill Price carried 14 times for 144 yards to lead Chattanooga (6-5, 5-3).

