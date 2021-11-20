Mayor says Charleston Classic is tourism boost for city

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The three-day Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic college basketball tournament is bringing fans from all over the country downtown.

“It’s awesome being back,” said fan Joe Enoch.

Mayor John Tecklenburg says it’s the largest sporting event we’ve had in the city since the pandemic, and it’s serving as a boost for local tourism.

Saint Bonaventure, Boise State, Clemson, Temple, Marquette, Ole Miss, Elon, and West Virginia are all playing in this year’s tournament. A press release states that the tournament offers the teams a week of practice, play, and other experiences in Charleston.

“Yesterday’s game was probably one of the best and most exciting games I’ve seen,” said fan Terry Brennan.

Tournament operator ESPN told Live 5 News that they expect a near-capacity crowd for the Championship session tomorrow night. They said the arena’s capacity is 5100 people.

“We’ve gotta move on, this economy is opening back up and we’re getting back to normal. Everyone needs to remain careful but it’s time to have events again,” said Tecklenburg.

