SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Mayor says Charleston Classic is tourism boost for city

Fans in town for the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic walk past TD Arena on November 20....
Fans in town for the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic walk past TD Arena on November 20. (Live 5).(WCSC)
By Emilie Zuhowski
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The three-day Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic college basketball tournament is bringing fans from all over the country downtown.

“It’s awesome being back,” said fan Joe Enoch.

Mayor John Tecklenburg says it’s the largest sporting event we’ve had in the city since the pandemic, and it’s serving as a boost for local tourism.

Saint Bonaventure, Boise State, Clemson, Temple, Marquette, Ole Miss, Elon, and West Virginia are all playing in this year’s tournament. A press release states that the tournament offers the teams a week of practice, play, and other experiences in Charleston.

“Yesterday’s game was probably one of the best and most exciting games I’ve seen,” said fan Terry Brennan.

Tournament operator ESPN told Live 5 News that they expect a near-capacity crowd for the Championship session tomorrow night. They said the arena’s capacity is 5100 people.

“We’ve gotta move on, this economy is opening back up and we’re getting back to normal. Everyone needs to remain careful but it’s time to have events again,” said Tecklenburg.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Most wanted fugitive found dead, decomposing in home
Most wanted fugitive found dead, decomposing in South Carolina home
The state attorney general’s office announced indictments against former Lowcountry attorney...
SC grand jury issues indictments totaling 27 counts against Alex Murdaugh
The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office says an Elloree woman died Thursday after being ejected...
Coroner identifies woman killed in Summerville crash
Cassandra Lopez, 25, is charged with two counts of attempted murder, according to jail records.
Woman accused of attempting to strike 2 people with her car
Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial

Latest News

More than 100 bicyclists of all ages hit the road Saturday for the “Cross the Cut” bike ride.
Dozens of bikers turn out for “Cross the Cut” bicycle advocacy ride
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Police make arrest in fatal North Charleston shooting
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston County lifting mask requirements in most government buildings
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Ralph H. Johnson VA to distribute Thanksgiving meal kits to veterans in need