SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Police-escorted bike ride could cause Saturday morning traffic delays

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 11:26 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are asking drivers to be prepared for delays Saturday morning in the James Island area.

A police-escorted bike ride will begin at 1956 Maybank Highway at 11 a.m., police say.

The event will last for about an hour and may cause temporary lane closures or delays along the following route:

  • Maybank Highway
  • Folly Road from S. Windermere to Camp Road
  • Camp Road
  • Riverland Drive
  • Woodland Shores Drive

Police say the race is expected to last about an hour.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gilbert, MacArthur, and Sheely.
Three arrested after prostitution, porn producing operation discovered at West Ashley home
.
One person killed, two injured following 2-vehicle collision near Summerville
Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial
The state attorney general’s office announced indictments against former Lowcountry attorney...
SC grand jury issues indictments totaling 27 counts against Alex Murdaugh
The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office says an Elloree woman died Thursday after being ejected...
Coroner identifies woman killed in Summerville crash

Latest News

Sean Dimtris Brown was arrested Friday and charged with murder and possession of a deadly...
Police make arrest in fatal North Charleston shooting
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Police-escorted bike ride could affect Saturday morning traffic
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Man arrested in connection with October N. Charleston murder case
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Lowcountry Strong: Crews Chevrolet's Kindness Crews-Aids gives away 103 free turkeys