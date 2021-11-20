Police-escorted bike ride could cause Saturday morning traffic delays

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are asking drivers to be prepared for delays Saturday morning in the James Island area.

A police-escorted bike ride will begin at 1956 Maybank Highway at 11 a.m., police say.

The event will last for about an hour and may cause temporary lane closures or delays along the following route:

Maybank Highway

Folly Road from S. Windermere to Camp Road

Camp Road

Riverland Drive

Woodland Shores Drive

