Police-escorted bike ride could cause Saturday morning traffic delays
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 11:26 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are asking drivers to be prepared for delays Saturday morning in the James Island area.
A police-escorted bike ride will begin at 1956 Maybank Highway at 11 a.m., police say.
The event will last for about an hour and may cause temporary lane closures or delays along the following route:
- Maybank Highway
- Folly Road from S. Windermere to Camp Road
- Camp Road
- Riverland Drive
- Woodland Shores Drive
Police say the race is expected to last about an hour.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.