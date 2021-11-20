SC Lottery
Shealy is new leader of national women legislators group

South Carolina Sen. Katrina Shealy, R-Lexington, listens during a presentation at a budget...
South Carolina Sen. Katrina Shealy, R-Lexington, listens during a presentation at a budget hearing on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in Columbia, South Carolina. Shealy was listening to the Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism make its budget presentation. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)(Jeffrey Collins | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 10:46 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A South Carolina senator is the new leader of the National Foundation for Women Legislators.

Republican Sen. Katrina Shealy of Lexington was sworn in as chair of the group earlier this month.

The foundation brings together more than 5,000 women who served in elected positions in city, county and state government.

It provides networking and policy discussions.

Shealy has been in the South Carolina Senate for nine years and is chairwoman of the Family and Veterans’ Services Committee.

