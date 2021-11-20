St. Bonaventure gets comeback win over Clemson in Charleston Classic

CHARLESTON, S.C. -- — Kyle Lofton and Jaren Holmes combined for 32 points in the second half and No. 22 St. Bonaventure rallied from a 16-point deficit to beat Clemson 68-65 Friday in the semifinals of the Charleston Classic.

After the Bonnies’ top two scorers went 3 of 15 in the first half and made only one 3-pointer between them, the pair combined to shoot 9 of 14 in the second half, all but one of those buckets coming from 3-point range.

Lofton finished with 22 points and Holmes 19. Jalen Adaway had nine of his 14 points in the first half when the rest of his teammates struggled and fell behind by as many as 16.

PJ Hall matched his career high with 22 points, David Collins had 14 and Nick Honor 12 for Clemson.

Trailing 36-26 at halftime and falling further back at 51-37, the Bonnies (4-0) went on a 21-2 run that included five 3-pointers in taking their first lead since it was 2-0.

The Tigers (4-1) tied the game on a drive by Honor with two minutes left. Holmes hit a 3-pointer before Hunter Tyson answered with a basket. Holmes was denied on a drive but Tyson missed on another 3-point attempt. Lofton grabbed the rebound and made two free throws for a three-point edge with 19.8 seconds left. Honor missed a tough 3-point chance from the baseline as time ran out.

“We just we found a way,” Bonnies coach Mark Schmidt said. “You know, thank goodness we have five seniors that didn’t panic. ... It wasn’t perfect. Didn’t look good at the beginning, but the guys hung in there and it’s a great victory for us.”

The Bonnies, shooting only 22% from the arc coming in, finished at 58% after making 10 of 12 in the second half.

“We just didn’t make a couple of plays that we need to make if we’re going beat a team of this caliber,” Clemson coach Brad Brownell said. “And to their credit, those guys, they kept playing. We told our kids before the game this is going to be 40 minutes. It doesn’t matter what the lead is.”

Lofton got the first basket of the game but Clemson responded with an 11-0 run, getting 3-pointers from Al-Amir Dawes and Honor, as the Tigers took control early with the Bonnies enduring a nearly eight-minute gap without a field goal.

Adaway scored seven points in a 10-3 run that cut a double-digit deficit to five with 7:47 left in the half but the Bonnies missed their next seven shots while the Tigers went on another 11-0 run.

The victory was second for the Bonnies against an Atlantic Coast Conference team in 11 games since 1980. This was the programs’ first meeting.

Marquette rallies again, beats West Virginia 82-71

CHARLESTON, S.C. -- — Tyler Kolek scored 18 points, Justin Lewis added 17 and undefeated Marquette rallied from a double-digit deficit for the third straight game to beat West Virginia 82-71 Friday night in a semifinal of the Charleston Classic.

Kam Jones scored all 12 of his points off four 3-pointers down the stretch and Darryl Morsell finished with 11 points for the Golden Eagles (5-0), who trailed by 12 early in the second half. Marquette bounced back from 12-point deficits against Ole Miss and Illinois in its two previous games.

Marquette turned six consecutive West Virginia misses into a 13-0 run and a 55-54 lead with Kolek hitting two 3-pointers. There were four lead changes and a tie after that but Marquette clung to a lead in the final 10 minutes behind Jones’ four 3-pointers. Six free throws in the final minute sealed it.

Taz Sherman scored 21 points, Sean McNeil 12 and Jalen Bridge 11 for the Mountaineers (3-1).

The Mountaineers overcame an early six-point deficit with a 17-2 run for a 25-16 lead. A 9-0 run capped by a 3-pointer by McNeil gave West Virginia is largest lead of the half at 14 before Kolek hit a jumper in the final minute to leave the Golden Eagles down 47-35.

The Mountaineers shot 58% in the first half and had five 3-pointers, one more than the Eagles, who took six more shots from distance. But in the second half, West Virginia fell off to 27% and made just 2 of 12 from the arc while Marquette shot 64% and made 8 of 13 3-point tries.

Marquette plays No. 22 St. Bonaventure in the championship game Sunday while West Virginia takes on Clemson.

Brakefield, Joiner carry Mississippi past Elon 74-56

CHARLESTON, S.C. -- — Jaemyn Brakefield and Jarkel Joiner scored 16 points apiece and Mississippi breezed to a 74-56 victory over Elon at the Charleston Classic on Friday night.

Five different players had baskets as Ole Miss (3-1) jumped out to an 11-0 lead. Elon (2-3) closed to within 17-14 on three free throws by Zac Ervin, but Joiner hit a free throw and Brakefield buried a 3-pointer to ignite a 14-3 run and the Rebels never looked back in building a 37-21 halftime lead.

Brakefield sank 3 of 4 from 3-point range while the rest of the Rebels made just 1 of 9. Tye Fagan came off the bench to score 11, adding six rebounds and six assists.

Darius Burford led the Phoenix with 16 points on 6-of-15 shooting. Ervin finished with 13 points. Jerald Gillens-Butler scored 12 off the bench on 5-of-7 shooting. Elon shot just 34.6% from the floor. Burford hit 2 of 3 shots from distance, while the rest of the Phoenix made just 1 of 14.

Akot scores 16 to carry Boise State over Temple 82-62

CHARLESTON, S.C. -- — Emmanuel Akot posted 16 points and six assists as Boise State romped past Temple 82-62 in the Charleston Classic on Friday.

Akot made 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Abu Kigab had 13 points and six assists for Boise State (2-2). Mladen Armus added 11 points. Marcus Shaver Jr. had 10 points.

Khalif Battle had 19 points for the Owls (1-3). Sage Tolbert III added seven rebounds.