Sunny and Cool Saturday!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 6:07 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure is building in today and most of Sunday before another strong cold front heads east on Monday. We will see a beautiful weekend across the Lowcountry with highs in the low to mid 60s Saturday, low 70s on Sunday. There is a slight chance of a shower sneaking in on Sunday but most of you will stay dry. Another cold front heads our way Monday and this will bring the chilliest air so far this Fall. Highs will only reach the low 50s by Tuesday with morning lows near freezing on Tuesday and Wednesday. Right now, it looks like a cool Thanksgiving with morning temperatures in the upper 30s and mid 60s for highs in the afternoon. No rain is expected for turkey day! Temperatures warm into the mid to upper 60s by the end of the week.

TODAY: Sunny. High 64, Low 47.

SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. High 71, Low 55.

MONDAY: Sun & Clouds. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 67, Low 35.

TUESDAY: Sunny and Cold. High 51, Low 33.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. High 56, Low 38.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 65, Low 45.

