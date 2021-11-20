SC Lottery
Woman accused of attempting to strike 2 people with her car

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 7:59 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman is facing charges after investigators say she tied to run down two people with a car, court documents state.

Cassandra Lopez, 25, is charged with two counts of attempted murder, according to jail records.

Affidavits state Lopez told another woman to meet her in a North Charleston church parking lot “to fight” on Oct. 25.

The victim showed up with her boyfriend at the church on Sumner Avenue and he stepped outside the car, court documents allege Lopez tried to hit him three different times. The victim had to run behind a tree to avoid being struck, the affidavit states.

Investigators say as Lopez was leaving the parking lot, the woman got out of her car and Lopez intentionally struck the victim and drove off. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Court documents state the incident was recorded on security video at the church parking lot.

Lopez was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center after a judge denied bond on the two charges, jail records state.

