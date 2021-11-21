SC Lottery
Charleston Southern routs Bob Jones University 119-63

CSU moved to 2-2 on the season with a win over Bob Jones on Saturday
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 9:51 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. -- — Deontaye Buskey and Kalib Clinton scored 16 points apiece as Charleston Southern romped past Bob Jones University 119-63 on Saturday.

Cheikh Faye added 15 points for the Buccaneers (2-2). Clinton also had nine rebounds. A.J. Hamrick had 13 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks.

Henry Blair had 21 points and eight rebounds for the Bruins. Devin Dean added 13 points. Hayes Brush had six rebounds.

