SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Employee at NJ Starbucks tests positive for hepatitis A, possibly exposing customers

A food handler at a Starbucks in Gloucester Township, New Jersey, could have spread hepatitis A.
A food handler at a Starbucks in Gloucester Township, New Jersey, could have spread hepatitis A.(Source: KYW via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 8:26 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A food handler at a New Jersey Starbucks has tested positive for hepatitis A, potentially exposing customers.

Camden County health officials said the worker could have spread hepatitis to customers who visited the store in Gloucester Township.

Anyone who made a purchase at the Starbucks at 1490 Blackwood Clementon Road in the past few weeks could be at risk for infection.

The specific dates in question are Nov. 4 through Nov. 6 and Nov. 11 through Nov. 13.

The Camden County Health Department has set up vaccine clinics for customers who were affected.

If Starbucks customers can’t make it to one of the clinics, they are encouraged to see their primary care physician.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Most wanted fugitive found dead, decomposing in home
Most wanted fugitive found dead, decomposing in South Carolina home
Cassandra Lopez, 25, is charged with two counts of attempted murder, according to jail records.
Woman accused of attempting to strike 2 people with her car
Sean Dimtris Brown was arrested Friday and charged with murder and possession of a deadly...
Police make arrest in fatal North Charleston shooting
A bullet hole outside the home shows the damage from the early-morning shooting on Oct. 23 in...
Victim believes son’s fight with bully at school led to West Ashley shooting
The state attorney general’s office announced indictments against former Lowcountry attorney...
SC grand jury issues indictments totaling 27 counts against Alex Murdaugh

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Gun discharge grounds flights at Atlanta airport
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Goose Creek students host canned food drive, donate more than 9,000 canned goods
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Mayor says Charleston Classic is tourism boost for city
This monarch butterfly was spotted in Walton County, Ga.
Public asked to report monarch butterfly sightings in south