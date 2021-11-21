SC Lottery
McCall’s 5TDs sends Coastal Carolina past Texas St. 35-21

Coastal Carolina Football (Source: WMBF News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 10:23 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Grayson McCall tied a school record five touchdown passes and Coastal Carolina maintained possession for more than 35 minutes in a 35-21 win over Texas State on Saturday.

McCall returned after missing the last two games with an upper body injury and went 22-for-28 for 319 yards.

The second-year starter threw touchdown passes to four different receivers which were led by senior Jaivon Heiligh and his sixth 100-yard receiving game of the season. Heiligh had 10 catches for 101 yards and a touchdown and senior tight end Isaiah Likely had five catches for 62 yards and a score. Kameron Brown finished with four catches for 90 yards and two touchdowns.

McCall’s 21-yard scoring pass to Likely broke a tie at 21 and the Chanticleers led the rest of the way.

Coastal (9-2, 5-2 Sun Belt) now has won nine or more games in consecutive seasons.

Calvin Hill rushed for 100 yards on 12 carries and scored a touchdown for Texas State (3-8, 2-6).

