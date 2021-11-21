Mild today ahead of our next rain chance!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure will remain in control today, leaving us with sunshine and mild temperatures! We are also ahead of a cold front, temperatures for the afternoon will approach 70 degrees. Our best shower chance will be on Monday as the cold front passes through the region, slightly cooler Monday with highs in the mid 60s. The big story will be cold temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday with the possibility of freezing temperatures inland for a few nights. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will only be in the low to mid 50s. Frost is likely Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday mornings with temperatures starting out in the 30s. Thanksgiving will feel a bit warmer with highs returning to the mid 60s with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Another front could move in next weekend.

SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. High 70, Low 54.

MONDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Showers. High 65, Low 36.

TUESDAY: Patchy AM Frost. Sunny and Cold. High 51, Low 34.

WEDNESDAY: Patchy AM Frost. Sunny. High 56, Low 35.

THANKSGIVING: Patchy AM Frost. Mostly Sunny. High 65, Low 48.

FRIDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. High 66, Low 38.

