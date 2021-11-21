SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

One dead following single-car collision on I-26 in Berkeley County

(Source: pexels.com)
(Source: pexels.com)(Pexels)
By Landon Boozer
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One person has died following a crash that occurred in Berkeley County on November 10.

The crash happened around the 197-mile marker, near Nexton Parkway at 1:50 p.m.

According to state troopers, the driver of a 2013 GMC SUV was traveling eastward on I-26, ran off the road to the right, hit a ditch and then a tree. The driver was taken to an area hospital where he or she later died.

The driver was reportedly was wearing a seatbelt.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Most wanted fugitive found dead, decomposing in home
Most wanted fugitive found dead, decomposing in South Carolina home
Cassandra Lopez, 25, is charged with two counts of attempted murder, according to jail records.
Woman accused of attempting to strike 2 people with her car
Sean Dimtris Brown was arrested Friday and charged with murder and possession of a deadly...
Police make arrest in fatal North Charleston shooting
A bullet hole outside the home shows the damage from the early-morning shooting on Oct. 23 in...
Victim believes son’s fight with bully at school led to West Ashley shooting
The state attorney general’s office announced indictments against former Lowcountry attorney...
SC grand jury issues indictments totaling 27 counts against Alex Murdaugh

Latest News

The Charleston Police Department says two people were charged following two demonstrations in...
Two charged following demonstrations in downtown Charleston
The 52nd annual Governor’s Carolighting
South Carolina gov prepares to light state Christmas tree
A Dorchester County church is suing the county and several people in the zoning department for...
Church files lawsuit against Dorchester County, county officials
This monarch butterfly was spotted in Walton County, Ga.
Public asked to report monarch butterfly sightings in south