One dead following single-car collision on I-26 in Berkeley County

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One person has died following a crash that occurred in Berkeley County on November 10.

The crash happened around the 197-mile marker, near Nexton Parkway at 1:50 p.m.

According to state troopers, the driver of a 2013 GMC SUV was traveling eastward on I-26, ran off the road to the right, hit a ditch and then a tree. The driver was taken to an area hospital where he or she later died.

The driver was reportedly was wearing a seatbelt.

