Palestinian kills 1, hurts 4 in Jerusalem before police shoot him dead

An Israeli police officer stands guard as a religious Jew in Army uniform visits the Temple...
An Israeli police officer stands guard as a religious Jew in Army uniform visits the Temple Mount, known to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary, on the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the Old City of Jerusalem, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021.(Source: AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 3:48 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
JERUSALEM (AP) - A Palestinian assailant killed one Israeli and wounded four others before being fatally shot by Israeli police near the entrance to a flashpoint Jerusalem holy site Sunday, police said.

Police said the violence took place near an entrance to a contested flashpoint shrine known to Jews as the Temple Mount and to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary. Violence surrounding the site, which is considered holy by both faiths, has triggered previous rounds of fighting between Israel and the Palestinians, most recently in May.

Paramedics said one person suffered critical injuries, two suffered serious wounds, and two others were lightly injured. Jerusalem’s Hadassah hospital later said one of the injured died. The paramedics said the Palestinian attacker was confirmed dead at the scene.

Police published pictures of an improvised firearm and a knife from the scene.

The Hamas militant group praised the attack in a statement but stopped short of claiming responsibility, calling the incident a “heroic operation.”

“Our people’s resistance will continue to be legitimate by all means and tools against the Zionist occupier until our desired goals are achieved and the occupation is expelled from our holy sites and all of our lands,” spokesman Abdel Latif al-Qanou said.

Sunday’s incident was the second of its kind in Jerusalem’s historic Old City in recent days, but shootings are relatively rare. On Wednesday, a Palestinian teen was fatally shot after stabbing two Israeli border police.

In that incident, the two officers were hospitalized and the teen, identified by police as a 16-year-old from east Jerusalem, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Palestinians have carried out dozens of stabbing, shooting and car-ramming attacks targeting Israeli civilians and security personnel in recent years. Palestinians and rights groups contend some of the alleged car-rammings were accidents and accuse Israel of using excessive force.

Israel captured east Jerusalem, including the Old City and its Christian, Muslim and Jewish holy sites, along with the West Bank and Gaza Strip in the 1967 Mideast war. It later annexed east Jerusalem in a move unrecognized by most of the international community.

The Palestinians seek the occupied West Bank and Gaza for a future independent state, with east Jerusalem as its capital.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

