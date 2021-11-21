SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

South Carolina gov prepares to light state Christmas tree

The 52nd annual Governor’s Carolighting
The 52nd annual Governor’s Carolighting
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 1:27 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is getting ready to light up the state’s Christmas tree.

McMaster will flip the switch at the end of Sunday evening’s 55th Annual Governor’s Carolighting ceremony at the Statehouse.

Organizers say the event includes singing, a Christmas-story themed program and brief remarks by the governor.

The Garden Club of South Carolina and the Columbia Garden Club have spent weeks decorating the tree just off Gervais Street in front of the Statehouse.

The tree is a 35-foot sheared Concolor Fir from Pinetum Christmas Tree Farm in Swanton, Maryland.

TimberTech of Greer again volunteered to bring the tree to Columbia.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Most wanted fugitive found dead, decomposing in home
Most wanted fugitive found dead, decomposing in South Carolina home
Cassandra Lopez, 25, is charged with two counts of attempted murder, according to jail records.
Woman accused of attempting to strike 2 people with her car
Sean Dimtris Brown was arrested Friday and charged with murder and possession of a deadly...
Police make arrest in fatal North Charleston shooting
A bullet hole outside the home shows the damage from the early-morning shooting on Oct. 23 in...
Victim believes son’s fight with bully at school led to West Ashley shooting
The state attorney general’s office announced indictments against former Lowcountry attorney...
SC grand jury issues indictments totaling 27 counts against Alex Murdaugh

Latest News

A Dorchester County church is suing the county and several people in the zoning department for...
Church files lawsuit against Dorchester County, county officials
This monarch butterfly was spotted in Walton County, Ga.
Public asked to report monarch butterfly sightings in south
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Gun discharge grounds flights at Atlanta airport
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Goose Creek students host canned food drive, donate more than 9,000 canned goods