Additions coming to Memorial Waterfront Park

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - An upgrade project will close a portion of Mount Pleasant’s Memorial Waterfront Park for three to four weeks starting Monday.

The project will temporarily shut down the park’s playground and will take nearly a month to complete. Upgrades are expected to include ADA-accessible equipment, musical instruments, new surfacing, and a slide, all expected to follow a shrimp boat theme.

Additional upgrades are also expected to be revealed soon.

The First Responders Monument at Mount Pleasan't Memorial Waterfront Park is expected to be completed by the end of November to honor members of the Mount Pleasant Police, Fire and Public Services Departments. (Live 5)

Mount Pleasant Recreation Director Steve Gergick says a new first responders monument being constructed near the pier is expected to be complete by the end of November. Gergick says it will recognize the work of the Mount Pleasant Police, Fire, and Public Services Departments in serving the community. It will feature a structure replicating the towers on the bridge and holds a bell surrounded by a seating wall.

The monument is just one portion of the Phase Three upgrades planned. The $5.5 million set aside for Phase Three is expected to be used to add overflow parking in the currently-undeveloped area across from Harry Hallman Boulevard.

Those plans also include adding basketball and pickleball courts, a designated exercise area, a splash pad for kids, a restroom facility, and a walking path.

The recreation department plans to submit permits for these through SCDOT, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and Mount Pleasant Town Council in December.

The work is slated to be completed between July 24.

