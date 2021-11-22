Berkeley Co. Detention Center staff member arrested for supplying inmate with contraband

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a woman after an investigation showed she was supplying inmates with contraband.

Misty Dawn Lee was arrested and charged with furnishing contraband, Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Carli Drayton says.

The investigation started after the Berkeley County Detention Center staff started to get tips that a medical staff member was supplying an inmate with contraband, Drayton says.

After a search of inmates and their cells, investigators say they found an inmate attempted to hide and destroy tobacco, but it was recovered and put into evidence.

Authorities say they interview the inmate who said Lee was bringing him cigarettes, a vape marijuana pen and lighters.

Lee was arrested on Nov. 19 after the detention staff was able to determine she would be bringing contraband in on that date, a news release stated. Lee brought in one lighter and two cigarettes to the inmate, the release stated.

Lee is not an employee of the Berkeley County Government and instead worked as an employee with medical contractor Wellpath, Drayton says.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the incident.

