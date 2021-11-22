The Citadel volleyball wins SoCon Tournament title

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Citadel volleyball brought home the Southern Conference Champion title after a sweep of No. 4 Wofford (25-23, 25-18, 25-22) Sunday afternoon in Birmingham, Alabama, qualifying them for the 2021 NCAA Volleyball Tournament. The victory marked the first time a women’s team has received a conference title in Bulldog history.

Game Information

Score: The Citadel 3, Wofford 0

Records: The Citadel (14-11, 7-9), Wofford (17-14, 9-7)

Location: Pete Hanna Center (Birmingham, Alabama)

How it Happened

Wofford opened set one with back-to-back kills taking a 2-0 lead, but immediately had two errors putting the Bulldogs on the board.

The teams continued to trade points with Wofford inching to a lead, but a four-point run allowed the Bulldogs to meet back up at 10.

The Terriers pulled ahead for another three-point lead, but The Citadel once again returned and met at 20.

The set was still tied at 23, but two kills from Sharlissa de Jesus allowed the Bulldogs to end the set at 25-23.

The second set saw an equally strong start from both teams, and they were still tied 3.

From there the Bulldogs used the momentum from of two kills from Ali Ruffin to take off with a lead that Wofford was not able to reach for the rest of the set.

Two more kills from Ruffin and a Terrier error ended the set at 25-18.

Wofford came into the third with a solid start, taking an early 4-2 lead.

Kills from Ruffin, de jesus, Gina Delancey and Maddy Cardenas allowed the Bulldogs to fight back and jump ahead to 8-6.

The team’s continued to exchange points and met back up at 10. The set continued to be tight throughout the end and were still evenly matched at 22.