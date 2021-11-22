SC Lottery
The Citadel volleyball wins SoCon Tournament title

The Citadel captured the first women's conference title in school history taking the volleyball...
The Citadel captured the first women's conference title in school history taking the volleyball championship on Sunday(Chase Cochran/Samford Athletics)
By The Citadel Athletics
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 10:43 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Citadel volleyball brought home the Southern Conference Champion title after a sweep of No. 4 Wofford (25-23, 25-18, 25-22) Sunday afternoon in Birmingham, Alabama, qualifying them for the 2021 NCAA Volleyball Tournament. The victory marked the first time a women’s team has received a conference title in Bulldog history.  

Game Information

Score: The Citadel 3, Wofford 0

Records: The Citadel (14-11, 7-9), Wofford (17-14, 9-7)

Location: Pete Hanna Center (Birmingham, Alabama) 

How it Happened

  • Wofford opened set one with back-to-back kills taking a 2-0 lead, but immediately had two errors putting the Bulldogs on the board.
  • The teams continued to trade points with Wofford inching to a lead, but a four-point run allowed the Bulldogs to meet back up at 10.
  • The Terriers pulled ahead for another three-point lead, but The Citadel once again returned and met at 20.
  • The set was still tied at 23, but two kills from Sharlissa de Jesus allowed the Bulldogs to end the set at 25-23.
  • The second set saw an equally strong start from both teams, and they were still tied 3.
  • From there the Bulldogs used the momentum from of two kills from Ali Ruffin to take off with a lead that Wofford was not able to reach for the rest of the set.
  • Two more kills from Ruffin and a Terrier error ended the set at 25-18.
  • Wofford came into the third with a solid start, taking an early 4-2 lead.
  • Kills from Ruffin, de jesus, Gina Delancey and Maddy Cardenas allowed the Bulldogs to fight back and jump ahead to 8-6.
  • The team’s continued to exchange points and met back up at 10. The set continued to be tight throughout the end and were still evenly matched at 22.
  • A kill from de Jesus, Cardenas and a Terrier error allowed the set (25-22) and match to end.

Inside the Box Score

  • The match marked the first conference title for a women’s sports team at The Citadel, and fifth all-time tournament victory for The Citadel Volleyball.
  • Sharlissa de Jesus was selected as the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player after recording 74 kills and 42 digs.
  • Belle Hogan and Ali Ruffin were added to the All-Tournament Team. Throughout the tournament, Hogan handed out 142 assists, 27 digs, six service aces and eight kills. Ruffin put away 48 kills, 40 digs, four service aces.
  • The Bulldogs recorded a .324 hitting percentage, beating the team season-high they set during yesterday’s match against Samford.
  • Gina Delancey recorded five kills and two blocks during Sunday’s match.
  • Maddy Cardenas and Makaya Middleton each added six kills to the attack.

Up Next

The 2021 DI Women’s Volleyball Selection Show will be aired on ESPNU on Nov. 28 at 8:30 p.m. The first round of the tournament begins on Dec. 2.

