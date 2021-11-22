The Citadel volleyball wins SoCon Tournament title
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 10:43 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Citadel volleyball brought home the Southern Conference Champion title after a sweep of No. 4 Wofford (25-23, 25-18, 25-22) Sunday afternoon in Birmingham, Alabama, qualifying them for the 2021 NCAA Volleyball Tournament. The victory marked the first time a women’s team has received a conference title in Bulldog history.
Game Information
Score: The Citadel 3, Wofford 0
Records: The Citadel (14-11, 7-9), Wofford (17-14, 9-7)
Location: Pete Hanna Center (Birmingham, Alabama)
How it Happened
- Wofford opened set one with back-to-back kills taking a 2-0 lead, but immediately had two errors putting the Bulldogs on the board.
- The teams continued to trade points with Wofford inching to a lead, but a four-point run allowed the Bulldogs to meet back up at 10.
- The Terriers pulled ahead for another three-point lead, but The Citadel once again returned and met at 20.
- The set was still tied at 23, but two kills from Sharlissa de Jesus allowed the Bulldogs to end the set at 25-23.
- The second set saw an equally strong start from both teams, and they were still tied 3.
- From there the Bulldogs used the momentum from of two kills from Ali Ruffin to take off with a lead that Wofford was not able to reach for the rest of the set.
- Two more kills from Ruffin and a Terrier error ended the set at 25-18.
- Wofford came into the third with a solid start, taking an early 4-2 lead.
- Kills from Ruffin, de jesus, Gina Delancey and Maddy Cardenas allowed the Bulldogs to fight back and jump ahead to 8-6.
- The team’s continued to exchange points and met back up at 10. The set continued to be tight throughout the end and were still evenly matched at 22.
- A kill from de Jesus, Cardenas and a Terrier error allowed the set (25-22) and match to end.
Inside the Box Score
- The match marked the first conference title for a women’s sports team at The Citadel, and fifth all-time tournament victory for The Citadel Volleyball.
- Sharlissa de Jesus was selected as the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player after recording 74 kills and 42 digs.
- Belle Hogan and Ali Ruffin were added to the All-Tournament Team. Throughout the tournament, Hogan handed out 142 assists, 27 digs, six service aces and eight kills. Ruffin put away 48 kills, 40 digs, four service aces.
- The Bulldogs recorded a .324 hitting percentage, beating the team season-high they set during yesterday’s match against Samford.
- Gina Delancey recorded five kills and two blocks during Sunday’s match.
- Maddy Cardenas and Makaya Middleton each added six kills to the attack.
Up Next
The 2021 DI Women’s Volleyball Selection Show will be aired on ESPNU on Nov. 28 at 8:30 p.m. The first round of the tournament begins on Dec. 2.