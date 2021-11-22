Deputies arrest man after overnight chase from graveyard

RAVENEL, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say a man is facing charges after he led them on a chase shortly after midnight Monday morning.

William Lee Chesser, 31, is charged with receiving stolen goods, desecration of a human burial ground and failure to stop for blue lights, Charleston County Sheriff’s Andrew Knapp said.

Deputies responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in a graveyard in Ravenel. When deputies attempted to make contact, the driver sped away from the scene, driving over several marked gravestones and hitting a small headstone, knocking it over.

Deputies say the pursuit reached speeds of more than 90 mph.

The vehicle was reported stolen out of Goose Creek, the report states.

The pursuit continued on Highway 162 and eventually onto Highway 17. At one point, in a yard on Old Jacksonboro Road, deputies say the vehicle Chesser was driving struck a tree and was stopped for a moment.

The chase continued at speeds of up to 112 mph until the vehicle got stuck in a mudhole on County Line Road.

When deputies caught up to the vehicle, they spotted a female passenger from the vehicle waist-deep in mud and deputies were able to detain her. She told them Chesser, whom she identified as her boyfriend, had run into the woods.

A K9 officer was able to track Chesser and found him lying in thick pine needles, the report states.

The passenger in the vehicle was determined to be wanted on warrants for another agency and held in custody.

Jail records state a judge set bail at a total of $40,000 for the three charges.

He was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

