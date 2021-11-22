SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Deputies arrest man after overnight chase from graveyard

William Lee Chesser, 31, is charged with receiving stolen goods, desecration of a human burial...
William Lee Chesser, 31, is charged with receiving stolen goods, desecration of a human burial ground and failure to stop for blue lights,(Al Cannon Detention Center)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 1:05 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAVENEL, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say a man is facing charges after he led them on a chase shortly after midnight Monday morning.

William Lee Chesser, 31, is charged with receiving stolen goods, desecration of a human burial ground and failure to stop for blue lights, Charleston County Sheriff’s Andrew Knapp said.

Deputies responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in a graveyard in Ravenel. When deputies attempted to make contact, the driver sped away from the scene, driving over several marked gravestones and hitting a small headstone, knocking it over.

Deputies say the pursuit reached speeds of more than 90 mph.

The vehicle was reported stolen out of Goose Creek, the report states.

The pursuit continued on Highway 162 and eventually onto Highway 17. At one point, in a yard on Old Jacksonboro Road, deputies say the vehicle Chesser was driving struck a tree and was stopped for a moment.

The chase continued at speeds of up to 112 mph until the vehicle got stuck in a mudhole on County Line Road.

When deputies caught up to the vehicle, they spotted a female passenger from the vehicle waist-deep in mud and deputies were able to detain her. She told them Chesser, whom she identified as her boyfriend, had run into the woods.

A K9 officer was able to track Chesser and found him lying in thick pine needles, the report states.

The passenger in the vehicle was determined to be wanted on warrants for another agency and held in custody.

Jail records state a judge set bail at a total of $40,000 for the three charges.

He was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Dorchester County church is suing the county and several people in the zoning department for...
Church files lawsuit against Dorchester County, county officials
The Charleston Police Department says two people were charged following two demonstrations in...
Two charged following demonstrations in downtown Charleston
Police reported at 6:28 a.m. the westbound side of Rivers Avenue, heading into Goose Creek, is...
Rivers Avenue reopens after early-morning crash
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
(Source: pexels.com)
One dead following single-car collision on I-26 in Berkeley County

Latest News

An upgrade project at Mount Pleasant’s Memorial Waterfront Park will temporarily close the...
Additions coming to Memorial Waterfront Park
Officials with Charleston County announced beginning on Monday face coverings will no longer be...
Charleston County lifting mask requirements in most government buildings
Police reported at 6:28 a.m. the westbound side of Rivers Avenue, heading into Goose Creek, is...
Rivers Avenue reopens after early-morning crash
The North Charleston Police Department is working to identify a gunman who wounded a...
North Charleston Police investigate Sunday night shooting