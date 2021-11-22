A few showers today ahead of a big cool down!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front will cross the area today, bringing with it clouds and cool temperatures. Dense fog has been reported this morning, make sure to plan extra travel time. Rain will be isolated in nature, not everyone will see it. Highs for the day will be in the low to mid 60s, feeling cool with the clouds. The big story will be cold temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday with the possibility of freezing temperatures inland for a few nights. A FREEZE WATCH has been posted for most of the area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Frost is likely Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday mornings with temperatures starting out in the 30s. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will only be in the low to mid 50s. Thanksgiving will feel a bit warmer with highs returning to the mid 60s with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Another front could move in next weekend.

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers. High 64, Low 36.

TUESDAY: Patchy AM Frost. Sunny and Cold. High 51, Low 32.

WEDNESDAY: AM Frost. Sunny. High 56, Low 37.

THANKSGIVING: Patchy AM Frost. Mostly Sunny. High 65, Low 48.

FRIDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. High 63, Low 38.

SATURDAY: Sunny. High 59, Low 40.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.