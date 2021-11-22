Jury in Ahmaud Arbery death trial to hear closing arguments

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WCSC/AP/CNN) - Attorneys in the murder trial over Ahmaud Arbery’s death are scheduled to deliver closing arguments Monday.

Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley planned for jurors to hear final words from prosecutors and defense attorneys for the three white men charged.

Arbery was chased and fatally shot Feb. 23, 2020, after the 25-year-old Black man was spotted running in a neighborhood outside Brunswick in coastal Georgia.

Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan say they suspected Arbery was a burglar.

Travis McMichael testified he fired his shotgun in self-defense as Arbery punched him and tried to take the weapon.

Prosecutors say the pursuit and shooting weren’t justified, as there’s no evidence Arbery committed crimes in the neighborhood.

Defense attorney Kevin Gough compared a rally of Black pastors supporting the Arbery family to a “public lynching” on Friday.

“Third parties are influencing this case. They’ve been doing it from the gallery of this courtroom. They’ve been doing it outside. This is what a public lynching looks like in the 21st century,” he said.

CNN reported hundreds of Black pastors and members of the community gathered outside the courthouse for a prayer rally.

Wanda Cooper Jones, the mother of Arbery, said she is confident about a guilty verdict in the case.

