SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Majority of kindergarteners not ready for the grade in South Carolina

The latest South Carolina school report card shows a majority of students going into...
The latest South Carolina school report card shows a majority of students going into kindergarten aren’t actually ready for the grade.(Live 5 News)
By Michal Higdon
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The latest South Carolina school report card shows a majority of students going into kindergarten aren’t actually ready for the grade.

Every year, a Kindergarten Readiness Assessment is given to all incoming students in the grade within the first 45 days of schools. It measures a child’s school readiness overall and provides a snapshot of students’ abilities at the beginning of the school year.

In the most recent state report card, this test showed one in four Kindergarten students were actually ready for the grade.

“I think we fail our kids on a consistent daily basis,” Susan Ash, a parent who’s child is in Kindergarten, says. “I think that we rank 48 or 49th in education on a consistent basis.”

Ash says while she loves her child’s school, she feels the education system in South Carolina needs an overhaul.

“I think that if we change policy and we get people up in office that truly care about a child, I think we will make changes,” Ash says. “I think if you’ve done the same thing for 20 years and it doesn’t work then think outside of the box.”

That’s what the state is trying to do from the top down. Right now, the state’s Department of Education is working to figure out how they’re using money they received during the pandemic.

“We’ve expanded our CERDEP classrooms this year into districts that had not previously been afforded the opportunity,” Quincie Moore, SCDE’s Director of Early Learning and Literacy, says. “So we’ve got somewhere around 144 new classrooms. They allocated about maybe $18 million toward CERDEP expansion so that many more four year olds are going to have some sort of formal schooling.”

CERDEP is the Child Early Reading and Development Education Program which is a full day, four year old kindergarten program for at risk children.

On top of that, they’re implementing a literacy program, that also includes some math and science, called Waterford Upstart in about 20 of the highest poverty districts.

“We asked the children to have the software that we provided for them at least 15 minutes a night,” Moore explains. “With this program, there are family engagement liaisons and they call and communicate with the parents every week – text, email, phone calls, whatever it takes.”

Moore adds the kids who are going through this program are more ready for Kindergarten. That program is also in CERDEP classrooms to help prepare the younger kids.

While education leaders say any success the child has is going to be amplified if their parents are involved, parents add leaders also need to listen to the teachers.

“They’re the ones in the frontline and in the classrooms on a day to day basis and none of us would be here if it wasn’t for a teacher,” Ash says.

Education leaders say, while we saw a dip because of COVID, they’re hoping those numbers improved this school year.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Dorchester County church is suing the county and several people in the zoning department for...
Church files lawsuit against Dorchester County, county officials
Police reported at 6:28 a.m. the westbound side of Rivers Avenue, heading into Goose Creek, is...
Rivers Avenue reopens after early-morning crash
The Charleston Police Department says two people were charged following two demonstrations in...
Two charged following demonstrations in downtown Charleston
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
The victim was 32-year-old Jessica Covington, who was seven months pregnant, sources say. She...
Pregnant woman fatally shot after her baby shower

Latest News

.
Portion of Dorchester Rd. near Bosch plant closed after fatal auto pedestrian collision
Officials with the Medical University of South Carolina say they are seeking to stop six of its...
Lawsuit: MUSC doctors using confidential info to develop cancer facility at Trident Medical Center
With the pandemic, scammers are taking advantage of the supply chain issues, pretending to sell...
Beware of Grinches: Red flags to protect your money and identity
Booking photo of Rodney Smalls on Nov. 14, 2019. Smalls claims to have suffered severe...
Inmate accuses Charleston Co. deputy of excessive force during 2019 arrest