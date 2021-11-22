SC Lottery
Man pleads guilty in connection to 2016 high-speed chase

Richard Droze pleaded guilty to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 1:51 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man has been sentenced for his role in a high-speed chase that took place through North Charleston and West Ashley back in 2016.

Richard Droze pleaded guilty to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and was sentenced to seven years in prison with credit for 1,716 days, approximately 4.5 years, time-served. Droze was originally charged with four counts of attempted murder, possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of methamphetamine, according to jail records.

A witness, who saw the police chase 5 years ago, said it reminded him of the movie “Smokey and the Bandit.”

Dashcam video from a North Charleston officer’s car shows officers trying to keep up with Droze while also trying to avoid hitting any other drivers on the road. It also shows Droze almost running over an officer who was trying to put stop sticks on the highway.

A witness named Timothy Grainger, known as “Timbo the Peanut Man” watched as the cops and Droze zipped by his peanut stand on Highway 61.

“I’ve got a front-row seat; I feel the wind off of them and I was calm and I didn’t get out of this thing, like a NASCAR race,” Grainger said.

