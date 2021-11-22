North Charleston Police investigate Sunday night shooting
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 9:11 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is working to identify a gunman who wounded a 19-year-old man.
Police responded at approximately 10:16 p.m. to the Family Dollar in the 3300 block of Rivers Avenue where a shooting victim had been reported.
Officers found the victim and began providing first aid until EMS arrived.
There was no information available on a possible gunman.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the North Charleston Police Department at 843-740-2800.
