Portion of Dorchester Rd. near Bosch plant closed after fatal auto pedestrian collision
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a portion of Dorchester Road near the Bosch plant is closed following a fatal auto pedestrian collision Monday night.
According to police, the incident is in the area of Dorchester Road and Purcell Drive where eastbound lanes are shut down.
“The pedestrian, a man has died,” NCPD officials said. “Expect traffic delays in the area.”
Police are continuing the investigation.
