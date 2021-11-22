St. Bonaventure beats Marquette to win Charleston Classic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Jaren Holmes had 19 points and a career-high 13 rebounds, Osun Osunniyi added 16 points and 11 rebounds and No. 22 St. Bonaventure beat Marquette 70-54 on Sunday night to win the Charleston Classic.

Osunniyi — who went into the game as the NCAA’s active leader in blocks per game (2.73) and had four on Sunday — made 8 of 10 from the field. Jalen Adaway had 14 points on 7-of-11 shooting and Kyle Lofton added 12 points, four assists and two steals.

Marquette missed its first nine field-goal attempts in the second half as Holmes and Adaway scored six points apiece in a 16-2 run that gave St. Bonaventure (5-0) a 49-27 lead with 13 minutes to go. The Bonnies led by double figures the rest of the way.

Justin Lewis led Marquette (5-1) with 17 points and 11 rebounds and David Joplin added 10 points.

Osunniyi and Adaway had back-to-back dunks to give St. Bonaventure (5-0) the lead for good at 17-15 midway through the first half and then scored 10 of the last 13 before the break to make it 33-25 at halftime.

Marquette came in averaging more that 78 points per game on 44.3% shooting from the field and 8.8 made 3-pointers per game. The Golden Eagles shot 30% (17 of 56) overall, made 6 of 27 (22%) from 3-point range and hit 14 of 24 (58%) from the free-throw line.

Darryl Morsell, a graduate transfer from Maryland who came in averaging a team-leading 20.2 points on 54.5% shooting, scored a season-low three points for the Golden Eagles, going 0 for 8 from the field.

West Virginia tops Clemson for Huggins’ 904th career victory

CHARLESTON, S.C. -- — Sean McNeil scored all 15 of his points in the final 10:12 of the game and West Virginia rallied last in a 66-59 victory over Clemson on Sunday in the third-place game of the Charleston Classic — handing Mountaineers’ coach Bob Huggins his 904th career victory.

The win moves Huggins past Roy Williams to fourth place on the all-time list. Huggins, in his 39th season, trails only Mike Krzyzewski (1,170), Jim Boeheim (982) and Jim Calhoun (918).

West Virginia led 35-34 at halftime in a game that saw 14 lead changes. Clemson (4-2) trailed 39-38 when Hunter Tyson hit a layup and Al-Amir Dawes sank a 3-pointer to spark an 11-0 run that put the Tigers ahead 49-39 with 14 minutes remaining in the game. The Mountaineers trailed 49-41 when McNeil sank his first shot. McNeil sank a 3 with 6:29 left to get West Virginia within 54-50. Following a layup by Clemson’s Naz Bohannon, McNeil hit two shots in a 10-0 run that gave the Mountaineers a 60-56 lead with 2:03 to go and they stayed in front from there. McNeil made two free throws with 17 seconds left for a 64-59 lead after Clemson received a technical foul for having six players on the court. He sank two more with 3 seconds remaining.

Taz Sherman finished with 12 points for West Virginia. McNeil missed all four of his first-half shots before knocking down 5 of 8 after intermission.

Dawes scored 15 of his team-high 18 points in the first half for Clemson. PJ Hall and Nick Honor scored 10 points apiece.

Boise State’s late charge upends Ole Miss 60-50 at tourney

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Marcus Shaver drilled a 3-pointer to snap a late tie, then scored a driving layup sparking Boise State’s breakaway over the final six minutes to defeat Ole Miss 60-50 and earn fifth place at the Charleston Classic on Sunday.

The Broncos (3-2) nearly doubled their shooting percentage from 32% in the first half to 61% after the break, stringing together an 11-3 run early in the second to forge a 34-34 tie and stay within two possessions of Ole Miss (3-2) thereafter.

Mladen Armus added 11 points and 13 rebounds for Boise State, making four of six free throws down the stretch. Abu Kigab scored 12 points with eight rebounds for the Broncos.

Jarkel Joiner was the lone Ole Miss player to reach double figures with 10 points, three after halftime. Ole Miss came in averaging 80.3 points per game but shot 37% and was just 2-of-10 from distance.

Jaemyn Brakefield scored four of his eight points for Ole Miss on back-to-back baskets after Boise State closed to 40-38 at the 10:42 mark.

The Rebels missed their last five shots and turned the ball over on a bad pass in the final 4:27.

Battle carries Temple over Elon 75-58

CHARLESTON, S.C. -- — Khalif Battle had 28 points as Temple defeated Elon 75-58 in the Charleston Classic on Sunday.

Jeremiah Williams added a career-high 22 points for the Owls, who snapped a three-game losing streak in the game for seventh place. Williams also had eight rebounds and eight assists.

Sage Tolbert III had nine rebounds for Temple (2-3).

Hunter McIntosh had 16 points for the Phoenix (2-4). Torrence Watson added 12 points. Darius Burford had seven rebounds.