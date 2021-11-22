SC Lottery
Teenager shot in North Charleston adds to the increasing number of shootings in the area

Police responded to the Family Dollar on Rivers Avenue at approximately 10:16 p.m. where a shooting victim had been reported. Officers found the victim and began providing first aid until EMS arrived.(Live 5 News)
By Danielle Seat
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 2:48 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are investigating a shooting involving a 19-year-old in North Charleston.

Police responded to the Family Dollar on Rivers Avenue at approximately 10:16 p.m. where a shooting victim had been reported. Officers found the victim and began providing first aid until EMS arrived.

According to the spokesperson for the department, the teenager survived the incident, but his current condition is unknown.

There is no information available on a possible gunman. Investigators are also trying to determine exactly where the shooting took place, but they believe it may have happened in a nearby neighborhood.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the North Charleston Police Department at 843-740-2800.

The incident is raising concerns for local activists because the number of shootings in North Charleston is on the rise.

According to the North Charleston Police Department, as of Oct. 31, 2021, 109 people were shot in North Charleston.  That’s compared to 95 people at the same time in 2020.  With several weeks left in the year, the department is seeing a 15% increase in shootings.

