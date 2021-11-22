SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Tiffany & Co. selling its most expensive piece ever

Tiffany Co. is rolling out their new Empire Diamond piece that is marked as its most expensive...
Tiffany Co. is rolling out their new Empire Diamond piece that is marked as its most expensive ever made.(Tiffany & Co)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 6:43 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It could be all yours for around $20 million!

Tiffany & Co. Just unveiled its most-expensive piece of jewelry ever.

“The World’s Fair Necklace,” was revealed in Dubai on Sunday.

It features 180 carats of diamonds set in platinum and the centerpiece is an 80-carat oval, flawless, d-color “Empire Diamond.”

The Empire Diamond was ethically sourced in Botswana, cut and polished in Israel and set in Tiffany’s workshop in New York City.

The luxury retailer has not yet put a price on the necklace, but industry experts estimate the value of the piece to be between $20 million and $30 million.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Dorchester County church is suing the county and several people in the zoning department for...
Church files lawsuit against Dorchester County, county officials
Police reported at 6:28 a.m. the westbound side of Rivers Avenue, heading into Goose Creek, is...
Rivers Avenue reopens after early-morning crash
The Charleston Police Department says two people were charged following two demonstrations in...
Two charged following demonstrations in downtown Charleston
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
The victim was 32-year-old Jessica Covington, who was seven months pregnant, sources say. She...
Pregnant woman fatally shot after her baby shower

Latest News

Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at district court on Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, in Nantucket, Mass., to...
Kevin Spacey ordered to pay $31M for ‘House of Cards’ losses
First lady Jill Biden waves to people watching as she looks over the official White House...
Bidens open holidays with Christmas tree and ‘friendsgiving’
.
Portion of Dorchester Rd. near Bosch plant closed after fatal auto pedestrian collision
The latest South Carolina school report card shows a majority of students going into...
Majority of kindergarteners not ready for the grade in South Carolina
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is ejected after fouling Detroit Pistons center Isaiah...
LeBron suspended 1 game, Stewart 2 games for altercation