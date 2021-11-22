SC Lottery
UofSC’s ‘Tiger Burn’ returns, after being cancelled last year

The rally will take place at the Bluff Road Intramural Fields, behind Williams-Brice Stadium, at six p.m. Monday night.(WIS/File)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - One of UofSC’s oldest traditions returns after the annual “Tiger Burn” pep rally was canceled last year.

The burn features food, fun, and a mechanically built tiger on fire, according to UofSC’s website. Previous tigers have been more than 30 feet tall and built by a group of students from the UofSC student chapter of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers, the website stated.

Last year’s burn was canceled because the Gamecocks did not play Clemson. Because of COVID, the SEC made the decision to play only in conference games. Meaning Clemson, a member of the ACC, did not play the Gamecocks.

The idea for the pep rally came in 1902 when South Carolina scored an upset victory, Clemson students became angry about a drawing of a gamecock crowing over a beaten tiger, UofSC says.

Eventually, both sides agreed to burn the poster to defuse tensions, but the fighting cemented the Gamecock as the UofSC mascot.

The rally will take place at the Bluff Road Intramural Fields, behind Williams-Brice Stadium, at 6 p.m. Monday.

