USC’s Gwyn and Jones Recognized as SEC Players of the Week

Jovaughn Gwyn and Trai Jones have been recognized by the Southeastern Conference for their performances in South Carolina’s 21-17 win over Auburn on Saturday. Gwyn was selected as the co-Offensive Player of the Week, while Jones was honored as the Freshman of the Week, it was announced today.

Gwyn, a 6-3, 300-pound right guard from Charlotte, N.C., graded out at 92 percent in the Gamecocks’ upset win over the Tigers. The redshirt junior recorded three knockdown blocks as the Gamecocks put up 306 yards of offense, including 149 on the ground. Gwyn has started all 11 games at right guard for the Gamecocks this season and has started 32-consecutive games, the most on the squad.

Jones, an offensive lineman by trade, has been used this season as a blocking fullback. In Saturday’s win, the 6-3, 305-pound redshirt freshman from Abbeville, S.C., caught a three-yard touchdown pass from Jason Brown in the final minute of the first half, sending the teams into the locker room in a 14-14 tie. It was the first time Jones has touched the ball in a game situation since his pre-teen days.

Gwyn, Jones and the Gamecocks (6-5) will host Clemson (8-3) in the annual Palmetto Bowl on Saturday, Nov. 27. Game time is set for 7:30