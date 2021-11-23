Authorities identify bicyclist killed in N. Charleston crash

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have identified a bicyclist who was killed in a crash in North Charleston.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office says 47-year-old John Moore from Charleston died.

According to Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal, Moore died on Monday at 6:13 a.m. from injuries he suffered from a vehicle vs bicycle crash on Highway 52 in North Charleston.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.