SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Authorities identify bicyclist killed in N. Charleston crash

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office says 47-year-old John Moore from Charleston died.
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office says 47-year-old John Moore from Charleston died.(Live 5)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have identified a bicyclist who was killed in a crash in North Charleston.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office says 47-year-old John Moore from Charleston died.

According to Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal, Moore died on Monday at 6:13 a.m. from injuries he suffered from a vehicle vs bicycle crash on Highway 52 in North Charleston.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Malikah Shabazz, left, daughter of Malcolm X, walks with her sisters, Ilyasah, third...
Malikah Shabazz, daughter of Malcolm X, dies at 56
Officials with the Medical University of South Carolina say they are seeking to stop six of its...
Lawsuit: MUSC doctors using confidential info to develop cancer facility at Trident Medical Center
Police reported at 6:28 a.m. the westbound side of Rivers Avenue, heading into Goose Creek, is...
Rivers Avenue reopens after early-morning crash
The victim was 32-year-old Jessica Covington, who was seven months pregnant, sources say. She...
Pregnant woman fatally shot after her baby shower
.
Missing 12-year-old girl from Johns Island found safe

Latest News

On Monday, the Charleston International Airport saw 8,324 passengers go through TSA check...
Holiday air travel surpassing pre-COVID levels
The incident was at Exit 203 to College Park Road where two lanes had been closed.
Crews clear vehicle fire on I-26 near College Park Road
Coroner, Bobbi Jo O’Neal said 72-year-old John Washington from Charleston died on Monday at...
Coroner identifies man killed in auto pedestrian crash in North Charleston
The Berkeley County Council has agreed to a re-zoning that could potentially lead to a new...
Berkeley County agrees to re-zoning that could lead to new subdivision