Berkeley Co. approves one-time payment for county employees ahead of holidays

By Rey Llerena
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 10:37 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) – Berkeley County Council members voted unanimously to use funds from the American Rescue Plan to give a one-time payment to most county employees.

The measure was approved during a meeting on Monday at the Berkeley County Administration Building on Monday.

“When the COVID relief funds came out, there were many different categories you could use the funds for,” Berkeley County Supervisor Johnny Cribb said. “This was one of the primary categories.”

The county will allocate over $3 million in federal funds for the payments, according to Cribb.

Berkeley County Chief of EMS Michael Schirey said the payment makes employees feel recognized for their hard work during the pandemic.

“It’s a demonstration, a real demonstration, of appreciation for the EMTs and paramedics that work for the county to be recognized this way by the council,” Schirey said.

First responders, such as sheriff’s deputies, detention officers, EMS and coroners, will be receiving a $3,000 payment while full-time employees will get a $2,000 payment.

Part-time and temporary employees will get $500, but the county council will not be included in the payment, according to officials.

“I feel more valued,” Schirey said. “I feel our employees will feel more valued, as well. We put forth great effort to provide a very valuable service to the people who live here, the people who travel through the county.”

Employees should get this payment from the county on Dec. 8.

