Berkeley County agrees to re-zoning that could lead to new subdivision

By Nick Reagan
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Council has agreed to a re-zoning that could potentially lead to a new subdivision.

It would not be the only subdivision in the area.

Located off of Old Highway 52, the Long Berkeley development sits between Strawberry Station and Marshfield. It is also across from Spring Grove. On Monday, county council agreed to re-zone the property from heavy industrial to single family residential.

The developers – Long-Berkeley Properties, LLC - are proposing turning this 18 acre property into 47 housing units. They also want to preserve a portion of the property for green space that can be used for recreation along the banks of the Canterhill Swamp.

One potential sticking point in the area is the road. Old highway 52 is a 2-lane road. If the proposed development is expected to impact traffic significantly, a traffic study will need to be done.

